Three women were found dead after apparently falling from the rooftop of an apartment complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, according to local news reports Thursday.

Two of the deceased were identified as being in their 20s, and one as a teenager. The identity of the third woman had not yet been confirmed.

“The two whose identities were confirmed were not residents of the apartment complex and lived separately,” police said.

Investigators believe the women fell from the apartment’s rooftop based on security camera footage. They said there were no signs of homicide, and no suicide note was found.