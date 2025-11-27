Stray Kids nabbed six certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, the organization announced Wednesday.

“God’s Menu” — which fronted their first LP “Go Live” from 2020 — certified platinum for logging 1 million in single sales, a first for the group.

Its fourth full-length album “Karma,” dropped in August, earned gold certification for 500,000 shipments in the US. The band now has six albums to achieve the feat, the most for a K-pop artist. The LP has spent 13 weeks straight on Billboard 200 since its chart-topping debut, making it the group's seventh consecutive album to do so.

Last week, Stray Kids rolled out the five-track mixtape “Do It,” considered a strong contender to end Taylor Swift’s reign atop the Billboard 200.