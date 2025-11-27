Five-member group Allday Project will release its first EP on Dec. 8, its agency The Black Label announced Thursday.

A teaser image fashioned after a project proposal showed that the group's self-titled mini album will consist of six tracks, including the prerelease “One More Time,” which dropped on Nov. 17, and the main track “Look at Me.”

The prerelease rose to No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100 after topping its Hot 100, and the music video reached No. 1 on YouTube’s Trending Video Chart Worldwide.

On Thursday, the five members left for Hong Kong to join the lineup for the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards, a K-pop awards ceremony slated to be held at Kai Tak Stadium on Friday and Saturday.