한국인에게 우크라이나군 입대를 권유하는 내용의 포스터 사진이 온라인에서 확산되자, 우크라이나 당국이 “러시아의 사기극”이라며 이를 부인하고 나섰다.

포스터 이미지는 필리핀에 거주하는 한 프리랜서 기자가 11월 20일 온라인 플랫폼 ‘미디엄’에 게시한 것으로, 서울 인근 경기 성남시의 가로등에 붙어 있는 포스터의 모습을 담고 있다.

포스터 상단에는 큰 글씨로 “우크라이나 군에 합류하세요!”라고 적혀 있으며, 높은 급여와 군 장비 지급, 선호 부대 선택, 우크라이나 시민권 취득 권리, 전투 경험, 그리고 “북한 주민을 죽일 수 있는 법적적 권리” 등 입대 혜택을 나열하고 있다. 또한 실제로 주한 우크라이나 대사관에서 사용하는 전화번호와 이메일 주소도 기재돼 있다.

이에 대해 우크라이나 외교부는 성명을 내고 해당 포스터가 러시아의 “허위 정보 유포 캠페인”의 일환이라고 반박했다.

우크라이나 문화부 산하 허위정보 대응 기관인 ‘스프라브디’는 “러시아가 한국인을 우크라이나군에 모집하고 있다는 인식을 퍼뜨리기 위한 허위 정보 캠페인을 벌이고 있다”며 “터무니없는 주장”이라고 밝혔다.

헤오르히 티크히 우크라이나 외교부 대변인도 “이번 러시아의 또 다른 사기극을 공식적으로 부인한다. 우크라이나 외교부와 주한 우크라이나 대사관은 그런 전단을 배포한 적이 없다”고 말했다.

우크라이나 당국은 해당 포스터 사진이 익명의 러시아 텔레그램 채널에서 처음 유포된 뒤 온라인상으로 확산된 것으로 파악하고 있다.

원문 기사

Photos of posters urging South Koreans to enlist in the Ukrainian military have circulated online, prompting Kyiv to dismiss them as a “Russian hoax.”

The images -- showing a poster attached to a streetlight in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, just south of Seoul -- were uploaded to the online publishing platform Medium on Nov. 20 by a freelance journalist based in the Philippines.

The poster, headlined “Join the Ukrainian Army!” in large Korean, listed purported benefits of enlistment, including high pay, provision of equipment, a choice of battalion, eligibility for Ukrainian citizenship, combat experience and “the legal right to kill North Korean residents.” It also displayed a phone number and an email address that belong to the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly denied any involvement, calling the materials part of Russia's “disinformation campaign.”

“Russia is now running a disinformation campaign to convince audiences that Ukraine is recruiting South Koreans into their Armed Forces. This is nonsense,” the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information, known as Spravdi, said in a statement.

“We officially refute this next Russian hoax — neither the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry nor the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Korea distributed such leaflets,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said separately.

Ukrainian authorities said the images first emerged on anonymous Russian Telegram channels before spreading online.