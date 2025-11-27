One South Korean national who volunteered to fight alongside Ukraine against Russia's aggression has been killed in combat, a foreign ministry official confirmed Thursday.

The funeral for the man, identified only by his surname Kim and as being in his 50s, was held in Kyiv on Tuesday, the ministry official said. A consular official from the South Korean mission in Ukraine attended the service.

The deceased is believed to have been killed during combat in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine in May. Ukraine reportedly had informed South Korea of the volunteer soldier's death and details about the funeral schedule.

Citing Russian authorities, foreign media have reported that South Koreans joined the war in Ukraine as volunteer soldiers and that some of them have been killed. Seoul had never confirmed the reports, saying it was verifying the information.

The ministry said it is providing necessary consular assistance to the bereaved family. (Yonhap)