Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong (C) bangs the gavel to open a Monetary Policy Board meeting at the central bank in Seoul on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the BOK. (Yonhap)
South Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Thursday to safeguard financial stability amid a weakened local currency and an unstable housing market.

The Monetary Policy Board of Bank of Korea held the key rate steady at 2.5 percent at its rate-setting meeting in Seoul.

It marked the fourth straight on-hold decision, even as the central bank remains in an easing cycle. Since October last year, the BOK has cut the key rate by a cumulative 100 basis points from 3.5 percent in an apparent move to support economic growth.

Thursday's meeting was the central bank's final policy session of the year. (Yonhap)