South Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Thursday to safeguard financial stability amid a weakened local currency and an unstable housing market.

The Monetary Policy Board of Bank of Korea held the key rate steady at 2.5 percent at its rate-setting meeting in Seoul.

It marked the fourth straight on-hold decision, even as the central bank remains in an easing cycle. Since October last year, the BOK has cut the key rate by a cumulative 100 basis points from 3.5 percent in an apparent move to support economic growth.

Thursday's meeting was the central bank's final policy session of the year. (Yonhap)