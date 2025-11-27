A funeral service was held Thursday for late actor Lee Soon-jae as fellow actors remembered in tears Lee's lifelong passion for acting and his enduring legacy.

"I wish this was just a scene from a drama where he would get up upon hearing 'cut' and say, 'Good job everyone; that was great,'" Kim Yeong-cheol said, his voice breaking during the funeral service at Seoul Asan Medical Center.

"We all knew where we stood when we were near him. Every look he gave us was a sign of support," he said. "We will miss him dearly. I will never forget him, and cannot forget him," he added.

In her tribute speech, actress Ha Ji-won remembered him as "a true artist who was always humble about his craft and never stopped asking questions."

She recalled an episode when she confided in him that acting had become more difficult over time. She remembered him comforting her, saying, "Hey, it is difficult for me too."

"I will remember your lesson. I love you," she said.

Calling Lee "the nation's actor who pioneered Korean acting history," Jeong Bo-seok, who emceed the service, said there was hardly an actor who had not been influenced by Lee.

In a memorial video played during the service, which was packed with fellow actors, Lee was asked whether he enjoyed acting. He laughed and replied, "That is why I'm still doing it."

Born in 1934 in Hoeryong in what is now North Korea, Lee moved to Seoul at the age of 4 before the 1950-53 Korean War. Lee began acting when he attended Seoul National University, making his debut with the play "Beyond the Horizon" in 1956.

He remained active in his acting career until late last year, recognized across generations for his roles spanning from dramas and sitcoms to period pieces.

In recognition of his lifelong contribution to the arts and cultural industry, Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young posthumously conferred the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest class of South Korean cultural decoration, on Lee and delivered the award to his family. (Yonhap)