President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday hailed the successful launch of Nuri, South Korea's fourth homegrown space rocket, calling it "a moment that opens a new chapter" in the country's space exploration history.

Lee posted the congratulatory message hours after the rocket successfully lifted off and placed 13 satellites into orbit, marking the country's first launch jointly conducted with a private company.

Hanwha Aerospace led the manufacturing and assembly of the rocket, using technology transferred from the government.

"This launch marks the first case in which a private company participated in the entire process, ranging from manufacturing the launch vehicle to its operation, and achieved success," Lee wrote.

"Having demonstrated the self-reliance of our science and technology, it will serve as a cornerstone for future generations to boldly pursue even greater possibilities," he added.

Lee expressed optimism about South Korea's goal of becoming one of the world's top five space powers, pledging continued government support for scientific and technological innovation.

"This is only the beginning," he said. "Our challenge to enrich people's lives through science and technology, and to elevate the Republic of Korea into one of the world's top five space powers will continue." The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

The 200-ton Nuri blasted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, at 1:13 a.m., successfully deploying 13 satellites that later established communication with King Sejong Station in Antarctica. (Yonhap)