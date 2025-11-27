The National Assembly was set to vote on an arrest motion Thursday for Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, former floor leader of the People Power Party, over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid.

A special counsel team earlier filed for an arrest warrant against Choo on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection for allegedly obstructing PPP lawmakers from participating in a parliamentary vote to lift Yoon's martial law decree.

Choo has been accused of repeatedly changing the location of an emergency party meeting on the night of Dec. 3, when Yoon declared martial law.

By law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can only be put under arrest with consent from the National Assembly.

If the motion is approved by a majority vote, a court will proceed with a hearing to determine whether to issue the warrant to formally arrest Choo. (Yonhap)