North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected the construction site of a greenhouse farm in the northwestern city of Sinuiju, state media reported Thursday, as the North has been pushing for implementing regional development projects.

Kim visited the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm, whose construction is nearing completion, the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea has been building a large greenhouse farm in vast areas of Wihwa Island, an islet in Sinuiju where the North suffered flood damage during last year's summer.

Since attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the farm in February, the North's leader has visited the construction site almost every month since August.

The construction of the greenhouse farm has reached 97 percent of completion, the KCNA said.

"He noted with great satisfaction that the islet, once called a barren land, has turned into a golden islet with great potential for leading the regional development and the improvement of the material and cultural life of the local people," the KCNA said.

North Korea is widely expected to highlight the completion of the Sinuiju farm as the main accomplishment of Kim's signature regional development policy at next month's party plenary meeting or a key party congress set for early next year.

Last year, Kim unveiled a policy to build modern factories in 20 cities and counties each year over a 10-year period to improve the living conditions of people in regional areas.

Ahead of major party events, the North's leader has been focusing on visits to sites related to regional development in recent months, including attending a ceremony to launch the building of a hospital on the outskirts of Pyongyang. (Yonhap)