Youngone Corp. Vice Chair Sung Rae-eun, the executive behind the global success of The North Face brand, headlined a special guest lecture hosted by the Busan Federation of Textile & Fashion Industry on Tuesday at the Busan Fashion Biz Center.

The seminar, titled “Endless Lessons: From Experience to Management,” was part of the center’s broader effort to support successful startups and strengthen the capabilities of new designers in the region.

Opening her talk by introducing herself as a “factory owner’s daughter,” Sung reflected on her journey to becoming a second-generation leader overseeing more than 90,000 employees worldwide. She is the daughter of Youngone founder and Chair Sung Ki-hak.

She emphasized a management style rooted in action rather than words, underscoring her deep sense of responsibility for the company.

The session also included an intimate Q&A segment, where Sung responded to questions about a CEO’s daily routine, Youngone’s hiring philosophy and career advice for young people.

Many students preparing for graduation asked candid questions about joining Youngone, prompting Sung to urge them to “never lose your own colors” and to “experience as much of the world as possible before entering the workforce.”

She also shared her strategies behind building Youngone’s global brands, her views on the latest fashion-industry trends, and her approach to design and environmental, social and governance management.

As one of the few women in Korea’s fashion industry to rise to top leadership in her 40s, Sung offered guidance on the qualities needed to thrive as a designer in a rapidly changing market, stressing the importance of global competence, language skills and a strong creative philosophy.

Sung concluded by encouraging each aspiring designer to cultivate and refine their own unique sensibility.