MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and smart green solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at the 50th Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. (IIEE) Annual National Convention and 3E XPO 2025, featuring intelligent and energy-efficient technologies that support the Philippines' transition toward an AI-ready and sustainable economy. Key highlights include smart infrastructure and energy management solutions such as Delta's AI Containerized Data Center Solutions, VTScada System, and Facility Management Control System, alongside e-mobility and renewable energy technologies that feature Delta's comprehensive range of EV charging solutions and the Power Conditioning System (PCS) for enhanced grid stability and energy efficiency.

Aligned with national digital and sustainability initiatives, Delta continues to strengthen its role as a key technology partner in the country's development across the Information and Communications Technology, Energy Infrastructure, and Industrial Automation sectors. Complemented by its Water Utilities Solutions, Delta delivers integrated systems that enhance efficiency, resilience, and digital transformation across industries.

David Leal, Vice-President, SEA Business at Delta Electronics, emphasized the company's commitment: "Delta is dedicated to supporting the nation's development agenda by providing intelligent, energy-efficient solutions that strengthen infrastructure, promote sustainability, and accelerate digital transformation toward an AI-ready Philippines."

Delta's participation in the 50th IIEE Annual National Convention and 3E XPO 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting the Philippines' sustainable growth through smart and energy-efficient technologies. This aligns with Delta's global sustainability targets to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, reinforcing its role as a reliable partner in the nation's energy transition and digital transformation journey.

The 50th IIEE Annual National Convention and 3E XPO 2025 takes place at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from November 26-29, 2025. Visit Delta at Booth 357-366 to explore how its automation, robotics, and energy solutions are helping manufacturers achieve intelligent, sustainable, and connected factories.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

