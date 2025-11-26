South Korean lawmakers’ spending on YouTube-related political activities increased by more than 40 percent last year compared with 2023, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report, jointly compiled by Kyunghyang Shinmun, Newstapa and OhmyNews, found that average spending per lawmaker rose from 2.09 million won ($1,400) in 2023 to 3 million won in 2024, a 43.5 percent increase. Total expenditures surged from 285.4 million won in 2023 to 646 million won in 2024, marking a 126 percent rise.

Most of the spending was related to YouTube content production, including policy promotion videos, filming and editing costs, studio rentals, equipment purchases, and software subscriptions, according to the report.

The analysis was based on lawmakers’ 2024 political fund disclosures. Because the April general election resulted in an overlap of reporting periods, the data includes spending by both 21st- and 22nd-term lawmakers during the first half of the year.

The highest spender was Rep. Cho Jung-hun of the main opposition People Power Party, a second-term lawmaker who spent 15.05 million won on YouTube content production, including personnel and studio rental costs. Cho currently has about 175,000 subscribers on his channel.

The increase in spending reflects a broader shift among lawmakers toward YouTube as a primary communication platform.

According to a separate report by Weekly Chosun, only 9 out of 298 lawmakers do not operate a YouTube channel. Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea averaged about 36,900 subscribers, more than double the 15,800 average for People Power Party lawmakers.

As of Wednesday, Democratic Party leader Rep. Jung Chung-rae led all lawmakers with 697,000 subscribers, followed by Rep. Kim Byung-joo with 517,000 and Rep. Park Sun-won with 509,000.

Among People Power Party members, Rep. Joo Jin-woo ranked seventh overall with 348,000 subscribers, and Rep. Yu Yong-weon had 262,000.

Third-party lawmakers also gained traction. Rep. Yong Hye-in, leader of the Basic Income Party, had 378,000 subscribers, ranking fourth nationwide. Rep. Lee Jun-seok, leader of the Reform Party, had 207,000 subscribers, placing 11th.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee had 67,200 subscribers; People Power Party Chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok had 48,700; and People Power Party floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seog had just over 2,000.

The same report found that 22 lawmakers had received YouTube Silver Buttons, awarded to channels surpassing 100,000 subscribers. Recipients included National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik with 138,000 subscribers; Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party with 130,000; Rep. Choi Min-hee of the Democratic Party with 121,000; and Rep. Kang Sun-woo of the People Power Party with 104,000.

An official from the Democratic Party said the platform’s growing influence was partly driven by the fallout from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law declaration on Dec. 3 of last year.

“Several senior lawmakers gained significant visibility during and after the martial law incident by posting responses and commentary directly on their channels, and that surge in attention influenced other members to build up their own presence as well,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.