The Enhypen-inspired series drew 200 million readers in its initial run

Hybe will roll out "Dark Moon: Two Moons," the follow-up to a popular webtoon that featured the members of K-pop act Enhypen as characters, in six regions starting Friday.

The South Korean entertainment conglomerate said Wednesday that the sequel will go live in Korea, North America, Japan, Latin America, Indonesia and Thailand. Korean readers can access it through Naver Webtoon's Saturday lineup at 10 p.m. Ten episodes will be available on the release day, with new installments arriving each week afterward.

The new series continues the story that wrapped in October 2023. The original, "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar," centered on Soo-ha, a teenage girl entangled in a fate-driven romance with seven vampires modeled after the members of Enhypen.

The webtoon is part of Hybe's Original Story initiative, which develops narrative content around the company's artist roster. Previous titles include "7Fates: Chakho," based on BTS, and "The Star Seekers" featuring Tomorrow X Together.

"Two Moons" introduces an enigmatic newcomer named Selen who looks exactly like Soo-ha. The story will preserve familiar elements while adding new characters and plot threads, according to Hybe.

The original series proved a global hit upon its January 2022 release. Available in 10 languages, it dominated German weekly rankings for 32 straight weeks and stayed in France's top 10 for more than 60 weeks. Readership crossed the 200 million mark in July.

An anime adaptation of "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar" by Sony-owned Aniplex is set to premiere in Japan on January 9.

"We expect the sequel to captivate fans worldwide," a Hybe representative said. "New characters and plot developments should offer something compelling even for readers unfamiliar with the original."