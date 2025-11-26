Hana Financial Group on Tuesday completed the third phase of its Hana Data eXpert Program and set a new target to train more than 3,000 data specialists across the group by 2027.

The 3,000 by 2027 initiative is designed to strengthen groupwide data-driven decision-making and bolster service and marketing capabilities. Earlier, Hana announced a 2,500 by 2025 vision in 2022 and reached that milestone with the latest cohort.

The third course focused on developing “convergence experts” capable of leading the group’s shift toward artificial intelligence and digital finance.

Twenty-eight employees, divided into seven teams, underwent three months of online and offline training starting in September. Topics covered included financial data analysis, preprocessing, visualization and “vibe coding” — a new method of generating software code by prompting AI tools such as ChatGPT instead of manually writing it.

Chair Ham Young-joo stated the group’s competitiveness in AI and digital technologies will be decisive for the future of finance, with data remaining central. He added that Hana will continue investing in talent development to deliver customer-centric, field-focused services across its financial businesses.

“The program offered experience by working alongside employees from other Hana affiliates and growing together through friendly competition,” one participant said. “Using the latest AI tools firsthand helped streamline data-analysis tasks and develop practical data-utilization skills through team projects.”

The group noted it will also broaden digital literacy training for all employees to improve customer experience through AI- and data-driven services.