Former South Korean ambassador to UNESCO Lee Byong-hyun has been elected chair of the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, which will take place in Busan next July. His appointment was confirmed Monday during the committee's 20th Special Session held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Lee, who served as South Korea’s permanent representative to UNESCO from 2015-2019, brings extensive experience in the organization’s governance. During his tenure, he chaired the UNESCO executive board from 2017 to 2019 and presided over the 12th Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017.

As the host country of next year’s committee meeting, the South Korean government recommended Lee as chair, citing his deep knowledge of UNESCO operations. His election was finalized during Monday’s special session.

Administrator of the Korea Heritage Service Huh Min, who attended the session as South Korea’s chief delegate, highlighted the country’s long-standing contributions to the World Heritage system while nominating Lee. He pointed to Korea’s record of four terms as a committee member, the establishment of the UNESCO International Center for the Interpretation and Presentation of World Heritage Sites in Korea, and the country’s trust fund activities that support the World Heritage Convention.

The Bureau of the World Heritage Committee, which leads the annual meeting, consists of one chairperson, five vice chairpersons elected by region and one rapporteur. The chair oversees the opening, closing and proceedings of the committee. Lee will work closely with the Korea Heritage Service to ensure the successful hosting of the Busan session.

Adopted in 1972, the World Heritage Convention brings together 196 member states. The annual committee meeting is one of UNESCO’s largest, drawing about 3,000 participants, including government delegations, international organizations and nongovernmental organizations, to debate and decide on issues related to the inscription, protection and management of World Heritage sites. Next year will mark the first time the event is held in South Korea.