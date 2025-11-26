American R&B singer to perform at Myunghwa Live Hall Jan. 18-19

Popular American R&B singer-songwriter Giveon will hold his first-ever concert in South Korea next year.

The "Heartbreak Anniversary" singer will meet fans in Korea from Jan. 18-19 at Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul. Tickets will be available from Wednesday at 8 p.m. through NOL Interpark, according to the event's organizer Live Nation Korea.

The 30-year-old recently wrapped up Dear Beloved The Tour in North America, which kicked off in Seattle in October. Giveon later announced the European leg of the tour, including a stop at London's O2 Arena, and his Asian tour, which will begin in Seoul in January.

Giveone is well-known for his participation in Justin Bieber's chart-topping "Peaches," released in March 2021. He then garnered attention among fans here for his baritone voice and the romantic themes of his R&B music.

He also gained prominence through his feature on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" and his 2020 EP "Take Time," which includes the mega-hit "Heartbreak Anniversary."