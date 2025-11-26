Katseye sat at No. 31 on Billboard’s Hot 100, dated Nov. 29, with “Gabriela.”

The single maintained its highest ranking yet, which it reached the previous week, despite the return of winter classics on the main songs chart. "Gabriela" has spent a total of 18 weeks on the chart so far.

The track is a B-side track from the group's second EP “Beautiful Chaos” which sat at No. 31 on Billboard 200 in its 21st week, after entering at No. 4. The five-track mini album reached 1 billion streams on Spotify as of mid-November, while "Gabriela" is staying strong on the Spotfy Daily Top Songs Global chart, dated Nov. 24, at No. 15.

The six members launched their first North American tour earlier this month and surprised fans with an unpublished song, “Internet Girl,” at the first show in Minneapolis. They are set to visit eight more cities in the region.