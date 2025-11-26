A special counsel team on Wednesday indicted Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, without detention on charges of dereliction of duty related to an investigation into the 2023 death of a young Marine.

Oh is accused of failing to notify the Supreme Prosecutors Office for about a year when one of the agency's prosecutors became subject to a criminal complaint last year, as required by law.

Lawmakers of the Democratic Party had filed the complaint against then CIO prosecutor Song Chang-jin for allegedly lying under oath at the National Assembly over his knowledge of an individual linked to the investigation into the Marine's death.

Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team has been widening its investigation into alleged interference by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration into a military probe surrounding the Marine's death. (Yonhap)