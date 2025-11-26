DAEJEON, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS), currently operating the 2025 Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America), announces that 2 innovative companies, C&TECH, and BeringLab are chosen for the support program.

This initiative selects innovative technology companies in the fields of machinery, energy, AI/IoT and bio health. The program provides comprehensive consulting support to help these companies apply their technologies and products on a trial basis to local facilities or projects operated by overseas companies and institutions, enabling on-site commercialization.

1. C&TECH – Smart IoT Asset Management System

The first company, C&TECH, its Smart IoT Asset Management System enables real-time monitoring and analysis of physical and operational assets — including machinery, equipment, and facility infrastructure.

The system integrates proprietary IoT devices with AI analytics to collect and interpret data on asset location, utilization, and operational patterns, helping organizations improve efficiency and manage assets more intelligently.

Built on a multi-sensor port architecture, each IoT device can connect additional sensor modules to collect different types of environmental and operational data depending on the application.

C&TECH has established its business in the financial products domain, providing asset monitoring solutions for corporate secured lending.

Now, by leveraging its multi-sensor functionality, the company is commercializing applications in facility and building management, expanding the use of its platform across different operational environments.

Key Features

With proven experience in secured lending and industrial IoT fields, C&TECH continues to expand its technology globally through North American commercialization programs.

Inquiries: info@cntech.pro

Website: https://iot-cntech.com

2. BeringLab – AI Powered Legal and Patent Translation

The second company, Bering Lab, a leader in AI-powered legal and patent translation, provides domain-specific AI translation and post-editing solutions for legal, patent, and other highly regulated industries. The company serves over 240 enterprise clients worldwide.

It has announced its acquisition of Intersphere, one of Korea's most established translation providers. The deal marks a key step in Bering Lab's plan to build the first AI-driven roll-up platform in the language-services industry.

The acquisition combines Bering Lab's proprietary AI translation technology with Intersphere's 20-year service legacy and deep client relationships across sectors including life sciences, manufacturing, and gaming. Intersphere will continue operating under its own brand while progressively integrating Bering Lab's AI tools to enhance speed, accuracy, and scalability.

"This acquisition is more than expansion - it's the foundation of a broader AI roll-up strategy," said Jae Yoon Kim, Co-CEO of Bering Lab. "By combining our AI technology with Intersphere's long-standing commitment to customer service, we're building a platform that delivers both innovation and reliability. Clients will benefit from faster, more consistent results without sacrificing the personalized support they value."

The deal follows Bering Lab's earlier acquisition of Tombali, Korea's second-largest legal translation provider, reinforcing its position as the first company in the industry to execute an AI-based consolidation strategy.

Inquiries: sales@beringlab.com

Website: https://beringlab.com/

