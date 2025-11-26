A man in his 50s died after collapsing during an early-morning shift at a Coupang logistics center in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, police said Wednesday.

According to the Gwangju Police Station, the worker collapsed at about 2:04 a.m. while on duty, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

He was a contracted employee and was assigned to loading goods onto carts. His shift was scheduled from 6 p.m. the previous day to 4 a.m.

Police have requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Coupang Fulfillment Services said in a statement, “We are sorry for his loss. We will do our best to support the bereaved family.”

The company said the deceased began working in March and averaged 4.8 days per week over the past three months, totaling 41 working hours per week.

On Nov. 21, another contract worker in his 30s died after collapsing at a Coupang logistics center in Dongtan, Gyeonggi Province. An initial autopsy suggested he died of a chronic illness.