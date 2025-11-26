South Korea is set to transfer a retiring 1,200-ton submarine to Poland free of charge, military sources said Wednesday, in apparent support for a South Korean defense firm bidding for the European country's submarine procurement project.

Under the plan, the defense ministry is expected to hand over the ROKS Jang Bogo, the country's first naval submarine, set to retire at the end of the year after 34 years in service, according to the sources.

The move comes as Poland is seeking to acquire up to four submarines to replace its aging fleet of vessels under the Orka project. South Korean defense firm Hanwha Ocean Co. is among the companies bidding to win the multibillion-dollar deal.

Seoul's defense ministry did not confirm details of the plan, citing international relations, but said the ROKS Jang Bo-go will be effectively utilized for defense exports and arms industry cooperation.

The 1,200-ton submarine was launched at an HDW shipyard in Germany in 1991 and was acquired by the South Korean Navy the following year.

Named after a legendary ninth-century maritime explorer and trader from the Unified Silla Kingdom, the ROKS Jang Bogo has sailed about 633,000 kilometers since 1992, a distance equivalent to circling the globe 15 times.

Since last year, the Navy has used the submarine mostly for training crew members and conducting maintenance workshops.

South Korea has transferred retiring naval vessels to other countries, including Colombia and Peru, in efforts to boost ties. (Yonhap)