South Korean stocks started higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes for the Federal Reserve's rate-cut decision.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 21.6 points, or 0.56 percent, to 3,879.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks finished in positive territory as investors bet on another Fed rate cut at its December meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.43 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.67 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.82 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 3.39 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace went up 1.51 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.36 percent, and energy firm Doosan Enerbility rose 3.67 percent.

SK hynix, however, fell 2.6 percent following its key customer Nvidia's weak performance.

The local currency was trading at 1,463.85 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 8.55 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)