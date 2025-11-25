From Pharrell Williams to Charlize Theron, world-class celebrities seek creative opportunities in Seoul, the city experts call Asia’s new cultural capital

Until a decade ago, South Korea was far from the first stop in Asia for global pop musicians, Hollywood stars or other high-profile celebrities. Japan — especially Tokyo — was the undisputed destination for concerts, film promotions and leisure travel.

But as Korean culture continues its global ascent, powered by the explosive growth of K-pop, K-dramas and K-beauty, Seoul has rapidly emerged as a rival cultural capital. Industry insiders say the city now offers international stars more opportunities to create, collaborate and immerse themselves in a dynamic cultural scene.

“Today, overseas artists and Hollywood stars come not only for music but because there are so many touchpoints where they can participate as creators,” said an official at an international entertainment company, Tuesday.

“Beyond their main schedule, Korea is a place where they can genuinely enjoy food, fashion, music — all kinds of culture.”

Global musicians in Seoul

On Friday, global musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams visited Korea to attend a store opening event in Apgujeong, Gangnam-gu, alongside BTS’ J-Hope and Japanese designer Nigo. He also appeared at an Adidas event in Jongno-gu, generating significant buzz online. Throughout his visit, behind-the-scenes moments circulated widely on Korean influencers’ social media accounts.

Just days earlier, Australian singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi and British rapper Central Cee arrived in Seoul to perform at Spotify House Seoul in Seongsu-dong on Nov. 14. Central Cee in particular drew attention online after he was spotted skateboarding on the streets of Apgujeong ahead of the show. The rapper is also known among fans for his fondness for Shin Ramyun, Korea’s iconic instant noodle brand.

Hollywood stars join the trend

It’s not just musicians. On Sunday, social media and online communities lit up with sightings of Hollywood star Charlize Theron in Hongdae, Seoul. Her official schedule in Korea remains unknown, and she has not posted about the trip on her own accounts, but fans speculated she may be traveling with her adopted daughter after a companion seen in videos resembled her.

Chase Infiniti Payne, a rising Hollywood actress with a background in K-pop cover dance, also shared photos from her visit to Seongsu on Friday, including stops at a popular salt bread bakery and beauty retailer Olive Young. Payne has been gaining attention after debuting as a lead in Apple TV’s “Presumed Innocent” in 2024 and landing the main role in “The Testaments,” Hulu’s upcoming sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Music critic Lim Hee-yun says Seoul has now achieved the cultural prominence that Tokyo held for decades.

“In the past, musicians and Hollywood stars visiting Asia always thought first of Tokyo,” Lim said. “Tokyo appeared frequently in pop lyrics and symbolized an exotic, futuristic city for many Western artists. Now that perception has shifted significantly toward Seoul.”

He added that while Japan still leads in tourism numbers overall, younger generations increasingly see Seoul as the must-visit city in Asia.

The critic also notes that Korea’s cultural influence alone did not spark the shift — the city’s infrastructure and social media presence helped amplify it.

K-beauty, Korean food and viral trends have turned Seoul into a commercially attractive market. The city’s well-developed tourism infrastructure, clean streets and fast, reliable internet make it ideal for celebrities who want to document their travels in real time.

“China remains closed off in many ways, and Japan is still more analog,” Lim said. “Seoul, on the other hand, is easy to enjoy, feels hip and dynamic, and fits the social-media era perfectly. That’s why it has risen as such an appealing cultural hub.”