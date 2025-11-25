The first major ruling in the December 2024 martial law scandal is nearing conclusion, with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo set to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in a case widely viewed as a litmus test for related trials, including that of the ousted president.

The Seoul Central District Court is expected to issue its verdict in mid- to late January.

Han is the earliest among more than 20 defendants linked to the failed martial law plan to reach the final hearing stage, meaning his case will be the first judicial reading of whether the events of Dec. 3, 2024, legally constitute an “insurrection.” Courts and legal analysts said the ruling could influence how judges assess other defendants’ roles, especially former president Yoon Suk Yeol's.

During cross-examination Monday, Han testified that he had “tried his best” to stop what he called an “unconstitutional and unlawful declaration of martial law,” adding that he feels a “political and historical responsibility” for failing to prevent it.

Prosecutors initially charged Han with aiding the leader of an insurrection, but in late October the court approved an additional charge of participating in insurrection-related duties. Some legal experts interpret this move as a possible signal of judicial skepticism toward his defense.

Analysts noted in local media that it would be “unusual” for a court to add a serious charge to a case, only to later rule the defendant not guilty.

The court has indicated it will hand down Han’s ruling on Jan. 21 or 28 at 2 p.m.

If judges determine the martial law plan meets the legal threshold for insurrection, the decision could deal a blow to Yoon’s defense, which has argued that discussions around martial law were theoretical or symbolic.

Han’s case is one of several high-profile proceedings tied to senior officials in the previous administration. The Seoul Central District Court has said it seeks to merge the cases of Han, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho before delivering a unified judgment in February.

Separately, the trial of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min — indicted and detained on charges of participating in insurrection-related duties — has been ongoing since August.

Trials for military commanders implicated in the case, including former Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyeong, former Special Warfare Command head Kwak Jong-keun and former Capital Defense Command chief Lee Jin-woo, are underway in military court. Final verdict schedules for their cases have not yet been released.

Yoon’s own trial is also expected to conclude in January, as the court earlier signaled it aims to wrap up proceedings by Jan. 12.