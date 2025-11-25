The Korean won is quoted at 1,472 per dollar at a currency exchange booth in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, Tuesday. With the won sliding to a seven-month low against the dollar, the National Pension Service is set to take action to stabilize the currency's valuation, having joined hands with the forex authorities through a consultative body. But with mounting pressure from Washington for greater transparency in Korea’s foreign exchange practices, its intervention could be limited. (Yonhap)