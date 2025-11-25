South Korea’s Education Ministry announced Tuesday that it has opened a Korean education center in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of broader efforts to support overseas Koreans and attract international students.

Korean Education Centers provide lifelong learning programs for Korean nationals overseas, while serving as key hubs for promoting Korean-language education and supporting study-abroad pathways to Korea, the ministry explained.

The Jakarta center becomes the 47th such institution worldwide, following earlier openings in 22 countries since the first center was launched in Japan in the 1960s. It is the fifth center in Southeast Asia, after those in Thailand and Vietnam, among others.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous nation with 270 million people, is home to approximately 27,300 ethnic Koreans.

Interest in Korea has surged in recent years due to the global popularity of Korean culture, prompting the ministry to expand its educational and outreach presence in the country.

Alongside the center’s opening, the government has also established a student recruitment unit focused on increasing the number of Indonesian students studying in Korea and expanding Korean-language teaching programs across the country.

“With Indonesia’s high level of interest in Korea, we anticipate that the Jakarta Korean Education Center will soon become a major hub for international educational exchange,” Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said, pledging strong government support.