Sookmyung Women’s University said Tuesday it will establish a new college dedicated to the study of the Korean Wave in March 2026.

The university plans to restructure its Division of Global Convergence — an international-student-only program specializing in Korean language and culture — into the “Hallyu International College,” which it says will be the first higher education program in Korea centered entirely on Hallyu — the Korean word for "the Korean Wave."

The new college, open exclusively to international students, will offer courses spanning K-pop, fashion and beauty, food and other cultural industries.

As part of the effort, Sookmyung recently signed a memorandum of understanding with SM Universe, an education subsidiary of K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, to launch a K-pop music education program. SM Universe operates comprehensive training systems in vocals, dance, songwriting, entertainment business and entertainment technology.

Ahead of its 120th anniversary next year, Sookmyung has set a vision to evolve into a “global university at the center of Hallyu.” Alongside the launch of Hallyu International College, the university is also expanding graduate-level offerings with new departments in studies of K-pop, K-content, beauty and cosmetics, and Korean food.

The initiative also reflects broader efforts to attract more international students. University President Moon Si-yeon has pledged to increase foreign enrollment to 2,800 by 2028. Since Moon took office in 2024, the number of international students has grown from around 300 to 1,000, according to the school.

Moon's initiatives align with South Korea's higher education policy, which increasingly relies on foreign students to combat a fast-declining student population. The Education Ministry aims to attract 300,000 foreign students by 2027, equivalent to 10 percent of national university enrollment.

The profile of foreign students is also shifting. The number of international students enrolled in arts and sports programs saw a 440 percent surge between 2013 and 2023, according to the Korea Educational Development Institute. This is the largest increase rate among all disciplines.