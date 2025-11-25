As beauty brands unveil their 2025 holiday collections, the season is shaping up to be a full-on makeup festival. This is the time of year when a little extra shimmer feels not just fitting, but essential.

If you’re looking to refresh your holiday mood board, take a cue from Blackpink’s Jisoo, whose soft yet striking holiday look pairs eyes shaded in a mysterious blend of brown and gray with rosy cheeks that bloom naturally across the cheekbones — like the flush you get from a cold-weather walk. A touch of white-pearl shadow at the inner corners brightens the eyes, while a layer of clear gloss melts into the lips, creating a fresh and effortless finish.

Among this year’s standout launches is Dior’s “Circus of Dreams,” created by makeup creative and image director Peter Philips. The 26-piece collection centers on gold, silver and pink tones with a couture twist — star motifs and gilded cases. The new Dior Forever Cushion Case arrives in a limited cannage-patterned design, compatible with the brand’s Hydra Glow, Skin Glow and Luminous Matte cushions. The Diorshow 5 Couleurs palette also returns in star-studded packaging with two new shades, “Fiery Circus” and “Plum Parade.”

K-beauty powerhouse Hera introduces “All That Glam,” inspired by jazz and the romance of Seoul. Its softly shimmering pearls and warm medium-brown tones highlight an understated elegance. The line features two Italian-leather holiday cushion cases, five smooth-blending blush sticks, a quad eye palette in mauve-nude-brown hues, two Sensual Nude Gloss shades and a perfumed hand cream trio. Hera is offering special makeup shows and personal color-matching services at select Korean department stores through Nov. 30.

Indie favorite Hince leans into winter’s softness with the “Snow Flower” collection, inspired by frost and snow-lit sparkle. The lineup includes the new Radiance Makeup Boosting Prep — already circulating among makeup artists as a go-to “glow booster” — alongside gel tints, a pink cushion, single shadows and the Dewy Balm highlighter.

For fragrance lovers, Diptyque unveils “Night of Wax and Gold,” a collection of 31 scented items and decorative pieces inspired by a Christmas tale starring a Paris bookseller, his mischievous cat Archibald and a magical golden pinecone. Highlights include a bookshelf-style advent calendar packed with 26 scented surprises, gold-trimmed pine candles, limited-edition eau de parfums and oversized 200-ml perfume bottles.

Rounding out the lineup, Mac launches its mint-packaged “Dazzle With Gifts” collection, featuring the new Sugar Crystal Lip Oil Stick, high-shine Jelly Shine Eye Shadows and the Bounce and Gleam Highlighter in champagne, bronze and shimmer mint. Select stores are offering silver pouches with qualifying purchases.

Luxury skincare brand Sulwhasoo delivers a winter narrative with “A Holiday of Unexpected Delight,” spotlighting plum blossoms blooming in quiet snow. The limited Ultimate S Cream Rich Sulwha Edition leads the release, alongside special sets of the brand’s flagship Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cream and First Care Activating Serum.

With shimmer, storybook fantasy and couture design all on the table, the 2025 holiday season is giving beauty lovers plenty of reasons to celebrate — and sparkle.