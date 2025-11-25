The Boyz will drop a special single on Dec. 6 to mark its eighth debut anniversary, local media reported Tuesday.

It will consist of three songs, continuing its tradition of rolling out a seasonal single to celebrate the occasion.

Last week, eight members of the ten-member group held a fan meetup in Chengdu, China, their first in the country. They announced that they will have another such event in Shanghai in January. Sangyeon, currently completing his compulsory military service, is enlisted as a member of the army marching band, and Kevin has taken time off since earlier this month for health reasons.

The boy group concluded its The Blaze tour in Jakarta on Nov. 8, and on Nov. 11, Hyunjae, Sunwoo and Juyeon — as a special subunit — released the single “Tiger,” which was first unveiled during the tour.