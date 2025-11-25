Stray Kids are savoring another success with the group's newest endeavor, “Do It,” according to JYP Entertainment.

The album hit the No. 1 spot on the iTunes albums charts in 37 regions, as did the title track on its songs charts in 20 regions. The lead single claimed the No. 11 spot on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global, marking a career best, while another focus track, “Divine,” ranked No. 23.

The five-track album sold over 1.49 million copies on the day of its release, and as of Monday had logged over 1.8 million sales.

The eight-member act has three albums that rank among the top ten in first-week sales for K-pop albums: third LP “5-Star” at No. 2, eighth EP “Rock Star” at No. 4 and fourth LP “Karma” at No. 8.

The band has placed seven albums back-to-back atop the Billboard 200, leaving expectations high for “Do It” to continue the chart-topping streak.