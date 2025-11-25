Sungshin Women’s University has sought criminal charges against at least three students who spray-painted campus facilities last year in protest of the school’s move toward partial coeducation, police said Monday.

The Seoul Seongbuk Police Station said it is investigating the students after the university filed a criminal complaint in April, accusing them of property damage.

Protesting students spray-painted buildings and floors on campus in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul, last November, after the school announced new 2025 admissions guidelines for international students stating that “all genders may apply to the Department of International Studies, regardless of whether the applicant is male or female.”

The university said it has spent roughly 400 million won ($271,600) repairing the demage.

The incident followed a similar protest at Dongduk Women’s University earlier that month, where students opposing a shift to coedution vandalized campus buildings and facilities. Dongduk initially filed a complaint against the students, but later withdrew it in May. Police, however, continued their probe, as property damage is not an offense whose punishment depends on the victim’s objection.

In that case, 38 students were booked and 22 were referred to the prosecution.

Women’s universities in South Korea were established in the mid-20th century to expand higher education opportunities for women at a time when access was limited. However, in recent times, these institutions have faced declining enrollment.