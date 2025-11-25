Jungwoo of NCT will release a solo song Friday, a first for the idol, label SM Entertainment said Monday.

The single, “Sugar,” is a pop number that conveys his wish that all the time he shares with his fans is sweet, whether past, present or future.

The upcoming single will drop on the same day he would greet fans at his first fan meetup, slated to be held twice in Seoul under the title “Golden Sugar Time.”

He would be bidding fans a temporary goodbye through the single and the fan event, as he will enlist on Dec. 8 and serve his mandatory military service as a member of the Army marching band. Bandmate Doyoung will enlist on the same day, although it was not planned. The two are members of subunits NCT 127 and Dojaejung as well.