The transport of South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri to its launchpad proceeded Tuesday, two days ahead of its scheduled fourth launch, following a slight delay due to weather conditions, space authorities said.

The transport of the 200-ton Nuri from the assembly building at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, to its launchpad, located some 1.8 kilometers away at the center, began at 9:00 a.m., according to the Korea Aerospace Administration.

The procedure began about 1 1/2 hours behind the original plan due to weather conditions. The rocket was carried on a special vehicle traveling at a speed of 1.5 kph.

It will later be put in a launch position, followed by preparations to inject fuel and an oxidizer. The installation is expected to continue until late afternoon.

"If we are unable to complete all of the scheduled procedures today, we plan to carry out additional work early on the following day to proceed with the launch operation as planned," KASA said in a release.

Formally called the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, the Nuri is still expected to lift off early Thursday as scheduled, the authorities said. (Yonhap)