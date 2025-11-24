A high school in Seoul received an apparent fake bomb threat Monday that prompted a police search and school-wide evacuation drills, officials said.

Police officers were dispatched to the school in Seoul's northeastern ward of Nowon after receiving a report early in the morning of a social media post threatening to blow up the school at 2 p.m.

Police did not find any explosives after conducting a search before school hours.

The school held evacuation drills out of concerns such threats could reoccur. (Yonhap)