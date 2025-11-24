A South Korean man has been found dead in a large bag in a residential area of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation, Seoul officials said Monday.

The 20-something man's body was discovered near an apartment Sunday afternoon, after a security guard from a nearby building and passersby reported it to the local police as they noticed a strange smell coming from a big blue bag, according to the South Korean consulate general in Ho Chi Minh City and the foreign ministry.

Two men near the bag reportedly fled in a taxi as soon as people gathered around it.

Vietnamese police have arrested two South Korean men in their 20s and are investigating them as possible suspects.

"We were informed by Vietnamese police that the deceased was a South Korean national. We will contact the family and provide them with consular assistance," a consulate official said.

The consulate also plans to look into whether the case could be linked to recently growing online scams targeting South Koreans by criminal organizations based in Southeast Asia.

A foreign ministry official in Seoul said the consulate general is closely communicating with Vietnamese authorities regarding the case.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide further details at this stage," the official said. (Yonhap)