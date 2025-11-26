한국어의 “별로”는 상황에 따라 ‘나쁘지는 않은데 좋지도 않다’, ‘그저 그렇다’는 폭넓은 의미를 갖습니다.

영어에는 정확히 대응하는 단어가 없기 때문에, 상황·강도에 따라 자연스러운 표현을 고르는 것이 중요합니다.

“it was whatever”

When a friend asks what you thought of a movie or restaurant, “it was whatever” is a casual way to say you didn’t dislike it, but you certainly didn’t love it either. It communicates a neutral, indifferent reaction without sounding harsh. Still, this phrase should be limited to impersonal experiences; if someone asks what you thought of their child’s school play, responding with “it was whatever” might come across as insensitive or dismissive.

영화나 음식점에 대해 누군가 “어땠어?”라고 물었을 때, 영어에서는 “it was whatever”라고 답할 수 있습니다. 이 표현은 싫지는 않았지만 특별히 좋지도 않았다는 무난한 인상을 전달합니다. 다만 이 말은 비교적 가벼운 경험에만 쓰는 것이 좋습니다. 누군가의 자녀 공연처럼 개인적인 노력이 들어간 상황에서는 “it was whatever”라고 답하면 무례하게 들릴 수 있습니다.

"mid / alright / OK / fine / aggressively mediocre”

In recent slang, “mid” has become a popular way to describe something that isn’t terrible but definitely isn’t good. People might say, “Those tacos were pretty mid,” or “That boy band’s new album is their middest yet,” to express this in a humorous or casual tone. Textbooks often suggest “so-so,” but it sounds outdated and is rarely used in natural conversation. In most real-life situations, speakers rely on tone when they say something was “alright,” “OK,” or “fine,” letting the lack of enthusiasm signal they weren’t particularly impressed. If someone wants to be more explicit, a playful phrase like “aggressively mediocre” makes the meaning unmistakable.

요즘 영어권에서는 “mid”라는 표현이 널리 쓰이며, 특별히 좋지도 나쁘지도 않은 ‘애매한 별로’의 뉘앙스를 자연스럽게 전달합니다. 그래서 “Those tacos were pretty mid”처럼 말하면 ‘그저 그랬다’는 의미가 정확히 드러납니다. 교과서에서 흔히 알려주는 “so-so”는 실제 회화에서는 거의 쓰이지 않고 다소 어색하게 들립니다. 일상 대화에서는 “alright,” “OK,” “fine”처럼 말투로 아쉬움을 표현하는 방식이 훨씬 자연스럽습니다. 좀 더 분명하게 강조하고 싶다면 “aggressively mediocre”와 같은 유머러스한 표현을 사용할 수 있습니다.

“not very good / not that nice”

When English speakers want to express that something was disappointing or underwhelming without sounding rude, they often soften the critique with phrases like “not very good” or “not that nice.” The important part is that an adjective must follow the structure; saying “it isn’t very…” and stopping there would be grammatically incomplete and sound unnatural. This pattern lets speakers adjust the nuance depending on the context. They might say a movie was “not very interesting,” a presentation was “not that impressive,” or a meal was “not very tasty.” Because these expressions are indirect, they allow criticism to be delivered politely, making them suitable for both social conversations and workplace situations where being tactful is important.

영어에서 “별로였다”는 의미를 자연스럽게 표현할 때는 “not very ~”나 “not that ~”처럼 부정어 뒤에 형용사를 붙이는 방식이 가장 일반적입니다. “It isn’t very…”처럼 형용사 없이 끝내면 문장 구조도 불완전하고 의미도 전달되지 않습니다. 이 패턴을 사용하면 상황에 맞게 뉘앙스를 조절할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어 영화가 재미없었다면 “not very interesting,” 발표가 기대 이하였다면 “not that impressive,” 음식이 맛없었다면 “not very tasty”처럼 표현할 수 있습니다. 이 방식은 직접적으로 단점을 지적하는 것보다 훨씬 부드럽고 정중하기 때문에 사회적 상황이나 직장에서 특히 유용합니다.

Ed — What’s the Word? 한국어 표현을 영어로 자연스럽게 바꾸기 어려울 때, 코리아헤럴드의 원어민 카피에디터들이 상황에 딱 맞는 자연스러운 영어 표현을 알려주는 콘텐츠입니다.