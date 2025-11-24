Won dips as foreign outflows pressure market

The South Korean benchmark Kospi remained flat on Monday, unable to shake off sharp losses from the previous session as of press time, with foreign investors reluctant to return to the market.

The Kospi stood at 3,842.41, shedding 10.85 points, or 0.28 percent, from the previous close. After slipping from the 4,000 threshold on Nov. 21, the Kospi has struggled to return.

The index started the session on a strong note at 3,915.16, gaining 1.61 percent from the previous session. After mostly advancing to an intraday high of 3,917.16, the index shifted to a downtrend around noon and slipped to as low as 3,838.2 in the afternoon as foreign investors shifted from net buying to net selling.

Institutional investors were the only net buyers, raking in 665 billion won ($445 million) on the bourse as of 2 p.m. Retail and foreign investors were net sellers of 553.4 billion won and 102 billion won, respectively, driving the index lower.

Blue-chip shares showed a mixed performance. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was trading at 96,300 won, up 1.69 percent from the previous session, while SK hynix ticked down by 0.58 percent to 518,000 won as of 2 p.m.

The day’s earlier gains were largely attributed to revived market expectations that the US Federal Reserve may cut its target interest rate in December.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Friday he expects the central bank can lower its key rate, seeing “room for a further adjustment in the near term” in remarks for a speech.

Yet the index pared losses in the afternoon hours with caution against the Bank of Korea’s monetary decision slated for later this week. The BOK is largely expected to hold its rate at the current 2.5 percent.

"Increased probability of a US rate cut attracted broad bargain-hunting across the market. Given that the market reacted sharply to Williams’ single remark, volatility is likely to persist this week," analyst Lee Jae-won from Shinhan Investment & Securities said.

With the Kospi struggling to post a solid gain, the local won also found it difficult to hold its value against the dollar.

The won was quoted at 1,476.19 per dollar as of 2 p.m., slightly losing value from its previous daytime trading closing. Though it started to trade at 1,471.9 per dollar, marking a slight appreciation, it turned to depreciation in the afternoon hours, as foreign investors shifted to heavy selling on the Kospi.

The won extended Friday’s weakness. During Friday’s trading, the won struggled to hold its value against the dollar. After weakening to as low as 1,476 during intraday trading, it eventually closed at 1,475.6 per dollar — marking a seven-month low in both intraday and closing levels.

While the won has weakened to levels last seen in April, market analysts cautioned that the depreciation should be interpreted differently.

“Compared with April, the current external environment appears relatively stable,” said Kwon Ah-min, analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

“The current weakness in the currency is mainly driven by increased dollar demand from large-scale overseas investments amid a lack of dollar selling by domestic market players."