New hub, located at Solaris @ one north, brings together Stagwell's agencies across creativity, media, and advanced AI solutions to accelerate client success

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announces its new APAC headquarters situated in Singapore's Solaris, a Green Mark Platinum-certified campus in the city's one north innovation precinct.

Opening in Q1 2026, the new hub offers a modern, sustainable environment that underscores Stagwell's vision for responsible growth, and its ambition within Singapore's innovation economy. The campus will feature flexible layouts, tech-enabled collaboration zones, and community spaces designed to foster creativity and hybrid work. It unites Stagwell's Singapore agencies – including ADK, Allison, Assembly, Forsman & Bodenfors, HarrisX, Ink Global, and Locaria – alongside other leading brands in the network, creating a single space for collaboration, growth, and AI-powered innovation.

By bringing together creative, communications, digital transformation, brand experience, media and advanced AI capabilities under one roof, Stagwell will:

"Singapore is the engine of our growth in Asia. The new Stagwell Singapore campus brings creativity, media, communications, data, and AI together so we can move faster for clients," said Randy Duax, Managing Director, Stagwell Asia-Pacific. "This is the new model. More connected, more inventive, and built for the momentum of local markets. Asia is where the future of this industry is being built, and Stagwell is building it."

"Our new home at Solaris @ one north reflects Stagwell's commitment to building for the future," added Connie Chan, Chief Growth Officer, Stagwell APAC. "It's a space designed for collaboration, creativity, and sustainability – so we can show up stronger for clients in Singapore and across APAC."

Bart Price, CEO of Vita Partners, Owner and Manager of Solaris @ one north – said, "We are excited to welcome Stagwell to Solaris @ one north and have their Asia Pacific headquarters in our building. Stagwell's presence in the building strengthens our vision of creating vibrant ecosystems for innovative and forward-thinking occupiers across the Asia Pacific region."

This announcement comes after an exciting year of momentum for Stagwell in APAC following the acquisition of ADK GLOBAL earlier this year, the expansion of the Future of News initiative to Singapore in October and the launch of Stagwell Media Platform, a centralised team of global media, technology, and data investment experts.

Most recently, Stagwell announced a new partnership with Palantir centered around building a groundbreaking, industry-first AI and data platform that offers clients a fast path to a central source of marketing and advertising targeting information that unlocks new ROI for corporate marketers.

