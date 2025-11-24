New track is about connecting with people through emotions, love

Riize has shifted away from funky beats and emotional pop towards a charged hip-hop-inspired sound for its latest, "Fame," set for release Monday afternoon.

Despite what the title may suggest, the six-member K-pop group's new song is not about celebrity or recognition; it conveys the group's desire to connect with people through emotions and love.

Apart from "Fame," the physical single also includes the R&B pop song, "Something's in the Water," which reflects on personal growth, encouraging listeners to embrace the anxieties or insecurities that come with it, and "Sticky Life," a pop-rock dance track about a pure love story.

In a press release put out Monday by the group's agency SM Entertainment, Eunseok described "Fame" as a song that initially gives off a slightly dark mood.

"When I first heard the song, it gave a strong and intense vibe. If I had to summarize the song in one phrase, it would be 'inner self,' because it encourages introspection. I hope 'Fame' will help people think about what truly matters most in their own lives," Eun-seok said.

Speaking on what Riize's "fame" is, Anton said that while fame is important for their success as a group, it is not Riize's ultimate goal.

"I chose this path to pursue my dreams, and fame will naturally follow if I focus on that. I feel grateful to be part of Riize, to work with my members, connect with Briize (the group's official fandom) and gain recognition for our music," Anton said.

"The song 'Fame' carries a message that love matters more than fame. For me, this 'love' includes fans, music, my family, group and myself," Anton went on to say, hoping listeners can also take in the music in their own way and reflect on what matters most to them.

Sung-chan expressed hopes that the new single will be a gift for fans.

"Fans will get to see new sides of us through the new single. I hope they will show lots of support and love. I also want to thank our fans for making this year so happy, and I look forward to creating even more memories together in the year ahead," he said.