H.O.T. hops back on stage nearly 6 years after last fan event in 2019

Nearly 25 years after one of K-pop's most devastating breakups, first-generation K-pop idol group H.O.T. reunited for the first time in six years for a full-group performance over the weekend, ahead of its 30th anniversary next year.

The five-member group comprising Moon Hee-jun, Jang Woo-hyuk, Tony An, Kangta and Lee Jae-won headlined the Hanteo Music Festival at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday.

The gig marked the veteran K-pop boy band's first gig in six years, since the "2019 High-five of Teenagers" fan concert held at Gocheok Sky Dome in September that year.

H.O.T. performed megahits including "Candy," "We Are the Future," "Descent of Warriors" and "Line Up!" during the event, with the bandmates curating the set list for fans, according to Hanteo Global, the music festival's organizer.

"It is not easy for idols from different generations to come together on stage like this. I am grateful and deeply moved to share the stage with younger artists," Kangta said during the group's performance.

The group performed alongside 2AM, Teen Top, Solar of Mamamoo, Oh My Girl, fromis_9, tripleS and rookie boy band Identity.

H.O.T. stepped into the music scene in 1996 with "Descent of Warriors" and rose to stardom with a string of megahits, including "Candy," which became popular after NCT Dream remade it in December 2022, and "Full of Happiness."

The group, however, abruptly disbanded in 2001. There was a reunion 17 years later in October 2018 for a solo concert, followed by another fan event in 2019.

The group was recently thrust back into the spotlight after Maggie Kang, director of Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," revealed that she grew up as a big fan of H.O.T. and that the boy band had been a big influence for the movie.