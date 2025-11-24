Global demand for Korean kimchi continues to grow, with exports on track to hit an all-time high this year. But at home, more Koreans are consuming Chinese-made kimchi, making it likely that Korea will post another kimchi trade deficit.

According to trade data released Monday by the Korea Customs Service, Korea’s cumulative kimchi exports this year reached $137.39 million as of last month, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

During the same 10-month period, imports amounted to $159.46 million, rising 3.1 percent and outpacing the 2 percent growth in exports.

As a result, the kimchi trade balance so far this year remains in the red, with the deficit widening 10.3 percent from a year ago to $22.07 million.

Price remains the key driver behind the rise in imports.

Officials say persistent inflation and last year’s surge in domestic cabbage prices, caused by extreme weather, have continued to push demand for cheaper Chinese-made kimchi. Imports of Chinese kimchi hit a record $189.86 million last year, up 16.1 percent from 2023.

Meanwhile, shipments of Korean-made kimchi are expected to hit another record this year, surpassing last year’s all-time high.

“We will work to develop the kimchi industry into a future-oriented export sector and help solidify kimchi’s place as a global food brand,” Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said.

Exports totaled $163.57 million in 2024, double the figure from 2017, and have steadily grown on the back of rising global interest in K-food and heightened health awareness during the pandemic. They reached $148.12 million in 2022, $155.6 million in 2023, and then set a new record last year.

Japan remains the largest market for Korean kimchi, importing $47.55 million worth as of last month, a 4.4 percent increase from a year earlier. The United States brought in $36.01 million, a 5.8 percent decrease, which marks a notable shift for a market that had seen rapid growth since 2019.

In Europe, the Netherlands imported $7.97 million, a 3.3 percent decline. Canada imported $7.63 million, up 17.6 percent, while Australia saw a slight increase to $6.68 million.