For those seeking a festive night of dance and fresh new works, the upcoming ballet gala "Black & White" promises both, says Yun Byul, artistic director of Yunbyul Ballet Company.

Co-produced by the Mapo Art Center and the ballet company as its 2025 year-end celebration, the gala invites audiences to enjoy a night of dance with the festive spirit of a holiday party on Dec. 10 and 11. The program features eight works — from classical pieces such as "Swan Lake" and "Don Quixote" to four original creations by the company — presented in black-and-white themes.

“We structured the gala in two contrasting parts, casting dancers accordingly, with the aim of capturing the warmth and festive spirit of a winter holiday celebration,” Yun said at a press conference Thursday.

In just under two years, the fledgling Yunbyul Ballet Company has made a name for itself. Its ballet adaptation of the traditional Korean hat, "Gat," toured nationwide this year, selling out every performance. Although the production premiered before the Netflix animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters," it gained renewed attention afterward for its resemblance to the film’s Saja Boys — dancers in traditional hats and black robes that evoked the image of a grim reaper.

At "Black & White," Park So-yeon, the choreographer behind "Gat," will debut two new works: "Not Cracker," a modern take on the classic "Nutcracker," and "Winterreise," drawn from Schubert’s evocative song cycle. Yun also contributes "Three Fools," a playful piece depicting three friends at a concert more absorbed in their own antics than the music itself.

The gala will feature ballet stars who gained public attention through Mnet’s dance competition "Stage Fighter": Kang Gyeong-ho, Kim Yu-chan and Jung Sung-wook. All three also appeared in "Gat."

Notably, Kim will debut his own choreography, "Rhapsody in Blue." The classical ballet is set to George Gershwin’s iconic jazz composition, evoking the glittering energy of a year-end party.

"I’ve always loved creating," Kim said. "I would have friends try out moves with me just for fun. Before going to the US in 2017, I had the chance to stage my own choreography and perform in it myself. This new piece involves the largest cast I’ve ever worked with, and I’m enjoying every moment of it."

Following his second-place finish on "Stage Fighter," Kang appeared as a guest dancer in several productions this year, including performances with the Seoul Metropolitan Ballet.

Explaining his return to Yunbyul Ballet Company, Kang said, "This is a place that lets me shine. Here, you can do what you love while earning a living and looking your best. The company constantly offers exciting challenges and opportunities for dancers to excel. Even though it’s only been a few years since we started, the potential is limitless."

Jung emphasized the company’s creative approach: “Many private ballet companies repeat the same repertoire, but Yunbyul Ballet Company breaks that mold without forcing it. That makes the experience feel fresh and authentic.”

Calling the company a "startup," Yun nonetheless stressed its purpose. "This is a company built on passion. We want to show that we can excel. While we gained recognition through the media and 'Gat,' 'Black & White' is our step to show we are good at what we do.”