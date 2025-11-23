South Korea’s financial regulator is set to take disciplinary action against private equity firm MBK Partners over its management of Homeplus, Korea’s second-largest hypermarket chain, according to reports.

The Financial Supervisory Service reportedly gave advance notice of heavy disciplinary action -- signaling a suspension from duty -- to MBK Partners on Friday.

The regulator has been looking into whether the terms of the redemption rights for the redeemable convertible preferred shares were revised in favor of Homeplus around the time of its credit rating downgrade, potentially undermining the interests of investors.

RCPS are a type of security that may be converted into common stock under certain conditions at the option of preferred shareholders, providing investors with a safeguard by offering greater flexibility for liquidation.

MBK and Homeplus are accused of amending the terms so that the redemption rights of the shares were transferred to Homeplus, reducing the likelihood that investors could recover their invested capital.

Under the Capital Markets Act, sanctions against a general partner escalate in the following order: institutional caution, institutional warning, suspension from duty for up to six months and dismissal recommendation.

A disciplinary review committee will finalize the level of sanction in a meeting on Dec. 18.

If MBK faces suspension from duty or a heavier sanction, further deliberation by the Financial Services Commission, Korea’s top policymaking body for financial regulation, will follow.

As there is no precedent for suspending a private equity fund, the FSC will need to define the scope of such penalization. Market participants suspect the suspension could be limited to banning the private equity firm from accepting new capital contributions.

Initially, the FSS had put the disciplinary process on hold after referring the fund manager's executives to the prosecution in April for allegedly concealing plans to file for court receivership while issuing short-term bonds tied to Homeplus.

In August, however, the regulator relaunched a full-scale inspection of MBK, signaling its resolution to hold the firm accountable for the Homeplus debacle.

If the regulator finalizes sanctions heavier than suspension for MBK, institutional investors, including the National Pension Service, could bar MBK from receiving new capital contributions.

For instance, the NPS could exclude a fund manager that has received a sanction equivalent to an institutional warning or heavier due to a legal violation from the general partner selection process.

MBK has asserted that the change to the redemption rights of the shares was appropriate.

“The change to the redemption terms was made to prevent a sudden credit rating downgrade of Homeplus and to maintain the company’s value,” the private equity firm said through a statement.

“It was the proper duty as a general partner to protect the interests of all investors, including the NPS, and a rightful judgment made in the course of fund management.”