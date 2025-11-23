Talks with Macron, Merz and other leaders center on defense, AI and unification

President Lee Jae Myung called for solidarity among the international community to tackle global crises such as climate change, disasters and food shortages, highlighting South Korea's commitment to spreading resilience and spearheading joint actions.

During the Group of 20 Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lee said Saturday that South Korea will serve as "a responsible partner" in the world's shared journey to tackle climate change.

Lee also called for substantial investment in resilient infrastructure for green energy transition to address the climate crisis, adding that South Korea has been advancing an "Energy Highway" initiative to expand the use of renewable energy in the country, coupled with benefit-sharing models for contributors to the infrastructure.

"If we can adequately absorb these shocks and strengthen our resilience, we will unlock new opportunities and forge stronger foundations for growth," Lee said during session 2 of the G20. "To this end, the international community must continuously strengthen its efforts to address the climate crisis."

Moreover, Korea's provision of technical assistance for disaster risk reduction initiatives such as flood early warning systems, and its food assistance programs with more than a dozen countries, including the "K-Rice Belt initiative" with 14 African countries, could be examples of how South Korea could collaborate with G20 members to strengthen resilience.

Lee said his country's commitment to resilience is spreadable.

"One nation’s resilience contributes to the world’s resilience," he said, adding that South Korea "will remain committed to taking a leading role in building a robust global architecture."

Citing the proverb “Rain does not fall on one roof alone,” Lee said international solidarity is key to resolving such crises.

"The convergence of climate, disaster, energy and food crises demands the same spirit of responsible solidarity," Lee said.

In session 1 of the G20, Lee called for a "predictable trading and investment environment" to boost the world's growth potential, adding that the revitalization of the World Trade Organization would "serve the interests of all nations."

The G20 adopted its leaders' declaration for this year on Saturday. Typically, declarations are adopted on the second day of the two-day event.

The declaration, which called for increased global investments to meet climate goals of the Paris Agreement and to scale up climate finance, stemmed from the leaders' consensus without US involvement. Besides climate actions, the G20 reached a consensus on disaster resilience and open trade.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20, Lee held meetings with leaders of member countries, including France and Germany.

In his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, Lee extended an offer to elevate the two countries' ties to a "strategic partnership" from "comprehensive partnership." The two countries were to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.

The two leaders also expressed anticipation for mutual visits next year, and underscored stronger cooperation and exchanges in the field of defense, artificial intelligence and outer space, among others.

According to the presidential office, Lee highlighted the growing mutual investment in the field of advanced technology and renewable energy, while acknowledging that France has been Korea's third-largest trading partner among the European Union members.

Also on Saturday, during his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Lee brought up reunification, describing Germany as the country that South Korea "has a lot to learn from because it pioneered the road."

"South Korea should follow the footsteps of Germany by learning from (Germany's) experience of how it overcame the national division and achieved a unified Germany," Lee said.

Merz responded that there was "no secret know-how" behind the successful reunification, while earlier saying Germany was keeping an eye on the geopolitical settings on and around the Korean Peninsula.

According to the presidential office, Lee on Saturday also met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others.

Separately, Lee also met with representatives of middle-power countries of MIKTA, or Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea Turkey and Australia.

Attending the meeting were Lee, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Mexican Finance Minister Edgar Amador Zamora. Lee, who holds MIKTA's rotating chairmanship through February next year, presided over the gathering.

The representatives of five countries agreed to advance their bridging role between developed countries and developing countries through discussions on global issues. They stressed the participation of civil society, academia and youth to uphold multilateralism in a joint press statement on Saturday.

Ending his trip to South Africa on the occasion of the G20 Summit on Sunday, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung were to fly to Turkey for a state visit. Lee and Erdogan will sit down for talks again Monday afternoon.