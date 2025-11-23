LG Electronics said Sunday it signed a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai, a government-backed development agency, to collaborate on smart city projects, as the Korean tech giant expands its business-to-government portfolio in the Middle East.

The agreement, sealed Wednesday, builds on discussions held at the Korea-UAE Business Roundtable, where the two sides explored cooperation in artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure.

Expo City Dubai is building a 3.5-square-kilometer smart city for about 35,000 residents on the legacy site of Expo 2020, in line with the UAE’s “We the UAE 2031” initiative, which centers on AI-powered urban development, renewable energy, carbon neutrality and higher energy efficiency.

LG previously supplied high-brightness LED signage for the Expo 2020 and agreed with Dubai to provide built-in home appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers and ovens to roughly 3,000 households planned within the new development.

Under the latest partnership, LG will supply advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems — an area seeing rising demand from expanding AI data centers — as well as AI-enabled home technologies anchored by LG’s Home Hub devices.

“LG Electronics’ differentiated HVAC offerings and AI-based home technologies support the UAE’s long-term urban-development goals,” CEO Cho Joo-wan said. “State-led projects in the region are expected to accelerate new opportunities in the business-to-government market.”

LG Electronics added that the company aims to widen its footprint in the Middle East across consumer, corporate and government sectors going forward.