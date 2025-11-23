A wildfire in the eastern county of Yangyang was completely extinguished Sunday, some 16 hours after it began, firefighting officials said.

The fire broke out on a hill across from a vacation lodge in Seolim, Yangyang, some 155 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 6:16 p.m. Saturday.

Immediately after sunrise, 26 helicopters were sent to the site in succession to put out the blaze, according to firefighting and forestry authorities.

At 10:20 a.m., all the main bodies of fire were extinguished after they burned 22.5 hectares of forest.

More than 100 pieces of equipment and 326 personnel had been deployed to battle the fire on the ground.

No casualties have been reported. (Yonhap)