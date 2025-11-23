The Gwangju District Court has dismissed an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old girl accused of setting fire to her family’s apartment after her parents refused to upgrade her cellphone, local media reported Sunday.

Police in Gwangju said the court rejected the warrant after a prearrest hearing, citing the girl’s status as “a juvenile under 19” under the Juvenile Act.

The teen allegedly started the fire around 10:52 p.m. on Nov. 20 by using a lighter in her third-floor bedroom in an apartment building in northern Gwangju, police said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes, but the fire destroyed all household goods in the unit. Seventeen residents were taken to hospitals after inhaling smoke, authorities said.

During questioning, the girl reportedly told police she set the fire to retaliate against her parents for not changing her phone to a model that would allow her to use social media.