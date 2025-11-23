Police have concluded that actor Nana, formerly a member of the K-pop group After School, and her mother acted in self-defense when they fought off a knife-wielding intruder inside their home in Guri, Gyeonggi Province.

According to the Guri Police Station, the intruder, a man in his 30s, will be referred to prosecutors on Monday on charges of robbery and causing bodily injury.

The suspect was arrested on Nov. 15 after allegedly climbing a ladder to Nana’s balcony around 6 a.m., entering through an unlocked door, and demanding money while threatening Nana’s mother and inflicting injuries, including strangulation.

Nana woke up to her mother’s screams and joined the struggle, during which the two women managed to subdue the intruder and restrain him until police arrived.

During the confrontation, the man suffered a cut to his jaw, which is believed to have been caused by the knife he was carrying.

“There was a clear and ongoing threat to the victims,” a police official said. “The level of force used did not amount to excessive or serious injury to the suspect. Taking all circumstances into account, their actions fall within the scope of legitimate self-defense. They will not face criminal charges.”

According to Nana’s agency, Sublime, her mother sustained injuries during the altercation. She received medical treatment and has since regained consciousness. Nana also required treatment for her wounds.

The suspect, who is reportedly unemployed and has no prior connection to the actress, told police he believed no one would be home and claimed he did not know a public figure lived there.

Investigators found no evidence that Nana was specifically targeted.