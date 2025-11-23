First lady Kim Hea Kyung demonstrated how to make a signature Korean stew in a meeting with South African chefs and students in Johannesburg on Saturday as she explained the Asian country's culinary tradition that has gained steady global attention amid the continuing popularity of Korean culture.

The event took place at the Korean Cultural Center as she was accompanying President Lee Jae Myung, who was in the city to attend the Group of 20 summit.

Kim prepared the Korean stew made with "doenjang" -- a traditional fermented soybean paste -- and shared the dish with the chefs and students.

Kim, an author of a Korean recipe book, described "jang" products, such as doenjang (soybean paste), "ganjang" (soy sauce) and "gochujang" (red pepper paste) as the "essence" of Korean cuisine, noting that their deep flavors develop only through long, careful fermentation.

"Just as the deep flavors of our traditional fermented sauces have matured over many years, I hope the friendship between our two countries will also deepen," she said.

Kim also highlighted that both kimchi-making and jang-making traditions are registered as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

She personally pulled apart pieces of kimchi and shared them with participants, adding, "Kimchi tastes even better when it's torn by hand."

After the cooking event, students from the center performed the Korean folk song "Arirang," fan dances and K-pop songs. (Yonhap)